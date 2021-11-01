Capital International Ltd. CA Acquires 7,536 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $69.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

