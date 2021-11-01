Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.43

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.43 and last traded at C$16.08, with a volume of 191829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.65.

WEED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.60.

The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm has a market cap of C$6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.93.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

