Cancom SE (ETR:COK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cancom SE (ETR:COK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.83 ($75.10).

COK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Cancom in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of COK opened at €59.76 ($70.31) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cancom has a fifty-two week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a fifty-two week high of €60.78 ($71.51). The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.53.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

