Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 278,391 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,456,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 278,391 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $143,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $102.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

