Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 251,313 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 637.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Lam Research worth $189,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $563.57 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $345.18 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

