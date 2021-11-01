Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $193.82 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in NetEase were worth $193,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 631,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,204,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

