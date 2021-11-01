Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.90% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $151,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after buying an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 528,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after buying an additional 361,511 shares during the period.

ACWI opened at $105.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72.

