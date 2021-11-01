Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 2,445,000 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,445,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,536,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 709.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,489 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,042,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365,667 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $132.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

