Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 24,935 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,432,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.68% of Fortive worth $169,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.71 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

