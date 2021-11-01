Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCJ stock opened at $24.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Several research firms have commented on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

