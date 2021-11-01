Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 477,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,123,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cameco by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,399,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,775 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,271,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after buying an additional 946,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,769,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,952,000 after buying an additional 802,790 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

CCJ opened at $24.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.42.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

