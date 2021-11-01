Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $164.24.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.
In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
