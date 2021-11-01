Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.10. The company had a trading volume of 783,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 137.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $164.24.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.56.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

