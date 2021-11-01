Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Camden National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $47.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. Camden National has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.08.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden National will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Camden National by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Camden National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

