Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) CFO Sells $1,201,000.00 in Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) CFO Cory Sindelar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CALX traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,848. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $66.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.