California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,990 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $31,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

NYSE BXP opened at $113.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

