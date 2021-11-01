California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Coupa Software worth $34,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 149.3% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,764,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

In related news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $727,205.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at $392,757.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $227.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

