California State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.61 Million Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $33,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,063,000 after purchasing an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after purchasing an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COO opened at $416.92 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $314.29 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.31 and its 200-day moving average is $411.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

