California State Teachers Retirement System Has $30.99 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Catalent by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after purchasing an additional 470,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,959,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after purchasing an additional 335,336 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $137.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

