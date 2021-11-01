California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.26 Million Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $29,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

