California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Tyler Technologies worth $32,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.84.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,793,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total transaction of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,624 shares of company stock worth $7,030,123. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $543.22 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $546.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $483.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

