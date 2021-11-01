Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.01 and a 52-week high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

