Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82.

