Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 802,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,643 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $64.70.

