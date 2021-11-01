Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 764 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,214,000 after acquiring an additional 595,616 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,749,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,880,000 after acquiring an additional 247,547 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11,699.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC opened at $128.26 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $87.08 and a 1 year high of $128.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.18.

