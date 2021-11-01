Cactus (WHD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Cactus to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WHD opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Cactus has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

Several research firms have commented on WHD. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cactus stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Cactus worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

