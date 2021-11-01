Caas Capital Management LP Sells 520,959 Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU)

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOCU) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520,959 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Pine Technology Acquisition by 10,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 171.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition by 6.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTOCU stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

