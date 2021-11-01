Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,004 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Cryoport at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.33. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.