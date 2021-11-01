Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,705,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,540,000. ION Crossover Partners Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,695,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,245,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $371.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $365.29. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $425.84.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

