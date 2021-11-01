Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $5.33 Million Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,150,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,876,713,000 after buying an additional 355,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after buying an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,996,000 after buying an additional 146,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,507,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,081,000 after buying an additional 35,276 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $77.11 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.59.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

