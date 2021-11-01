Caas Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Caas Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,551 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $11.51 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $577.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.