Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,477,828,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $495,751,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $107,909,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $53,106,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at $49,554,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies stock opened at $91.45 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The firm had revenue of $122.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $139,496.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,441 in the last quarter.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.