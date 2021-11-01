Caas Capital Management LP Acquires 20,621 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

