BVF Inc. IL Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,435,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $20,083,000. Finally, Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $87,326,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $17.20 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.21.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

