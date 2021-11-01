BSW Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BSW Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.87.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

