BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 255 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $213.90 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.89 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.51. The stock has a market cap of $416.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,121,895. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.