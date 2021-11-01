BSW Wealth Partners Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,214 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.04 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.