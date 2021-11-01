BSW Wealth Partners Buys 330 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

A opened at $159.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $151.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.65 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

