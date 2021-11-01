BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $463.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

