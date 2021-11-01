BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.36 Million

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $126.36 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $1.75 or 0.00002921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00070021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00102029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,895.05 or 1.00181949 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.25 or 0.06916715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022425 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

