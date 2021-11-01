Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.93.

NYSE:BC opened at $93.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.18. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 53.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

