Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 507.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BCUCF opened at $59.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.76. Brunello Cucinelli has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

