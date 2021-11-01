Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.80.

BRKR stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 819,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,788. Bruker has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bruker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Bruker worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

