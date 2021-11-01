Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 142,050 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,397,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,050 shares during the period. PROS comprises 2.2% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PROS worth $291,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRO. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,859,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,519,000 after acquiring an additional 473,337 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after purchasing an additional 324,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PROS by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,448,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210,482 shares during the period.

PRO opened at $30.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.68. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.62 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 76.80% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

