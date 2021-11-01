Brown Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365,590 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after buying an additional 726,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

ZTS stock opened at $216.20 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $216.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

