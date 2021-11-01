Brown Capital Management LLC Has $6.03 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after purchasing an additional 365,458 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after purchasing an additional 339,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $216.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.07.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

