Brown Capital Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $166.48 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.91 and its 200-day moving average is $166.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

