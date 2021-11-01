Brown Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 354.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $1,036,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 298.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,586,000 after buying an additional 20,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $178.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.13 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,919 shares of company stock worth $42,604,435 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

