Brown Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,806,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 359,813 shares during the quarter. Vocera Communications comprises 1.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 13.85% of Vocera Communications worth $191,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,201.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $182,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.80 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCRA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.