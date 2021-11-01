Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

BBU opened at $48.59 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -22.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 87,994 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 26.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,005,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 210,540 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,787,000 after buying an additional 285,080 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 12.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 38,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

