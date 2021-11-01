Brokers Set Expectations for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE JNPR opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $283,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

